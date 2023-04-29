



Celebrities just like the rest of us are humans,every now and then we suffer some sort of tragedy and celebrities are not left out.Over the years and in recent tines various celebrities have lost a loved one.LEADERSHIP Weekend looks at 5 Nigerian celebrities who lost their first son.

Yul Edochie

In march 2023 Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie lost his first son, Kambilichukwu.According to Vanguard, Edochie was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. The 16-year-old boy later reportedly passed on.

A source told Vanguard on condition of anonymity that the actor had confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death.According to the report, Yul’s sister-in-law who was at the scene said the boy read throughout the night preparing for his examination.

He was said to have joined his mates to play football before he had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, celebrated their first son and second child when he turned 16 two months…





Source: Leadership Newspaper