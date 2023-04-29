BREAKING: Buhari Approves Postponement of 2023 Census





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.

The decision was made on Friday after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra at the State House.

Recall that the Census was earlier scheduled for March 27 but was shifted to May 3 due to the earlier postponement of the gubernatorial elections.

On Thursday, during a meeting with the diplomatic corps at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, the chairman of the commission stated that the commission was yet to get all the devices needed to carry out the census, noting that some devices will be procured in a few days’ time.

“For the country, we require up to 800,000 PADs, so far, we have procured about 500,000. The remaining are coming in a few days’ time,” he said.

On the donations for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper