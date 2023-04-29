 Buhari, Tinubu In Closed Door Meeting, Pray Juma’at Together 





President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Friday prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, before they joined the congregation in prayers, the two had a closed-door meeting at which they greeted one another on the Sallah occasion following the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast and privately discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

The President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and two Governors, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as well as Alhassan Ado Doguwa the Majority Leader of House of Representatives.

President Buhari in bidding a farewell to the visitor said “thank you for joining us in prayer.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper