



FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, MAKURDI

(aka Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi)

P.M.B.2373

CENTER FOR INNOVATION IN PROCUREMENT,

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS (CIPESS)

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS INTO BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREES PROGRAMMES

Applications are invited from qualified and interested candidates for admission into Bachelor of Science degree programmes in the fields of Procurement Standards, Environmental Standards and Social Standards at the Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CIPESS), Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM)

About us

The Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards is a World Bank sponsored Center of Excellence established at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), Benue State.

Resource verified and accredited by the National Universities Commission…





