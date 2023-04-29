Gunmen Kill Soldier, Abduct Another In Nasarawa   





Gunmen suspected to be bandits, have killed a soldier and abducted another along Ibbabu-Idadu road in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

The soldiers were on their way to Idadu Army camp when they were ambushed by the assailants.

It was gathered that the deceased military personnel who hailed from Gombe State, was matcheted to his death.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe has described the incident involving the soldier as unfortunate and sad. He commiserated with the Commander 4 Special Force Doma, Major General. O.O.Soyele and entire military over the development.

He said the demise of the soldier was a collosal loss not only to the military but the country at large. He prayed to God to grant the deceased officer eternal rest.

Major General Soyele assured that the military authority would do everything within it’s power rescue the abducted officer.

He said the military along with other sister security agencies are working hard to secure the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper