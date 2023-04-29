I Acted Within Law In Declaring Binani Winner Of Adamawa Guber, Says Ex-REC





The suspended Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, has explained that he acted within the ambit of law when he announced results of 69 polling units in the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the state.

The REC, in a letter to the inspector-general of police said threats and pressures were mounted on him before his controversial announcement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) as winner against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Sunday, April 16.

He said categorically that the later result announced by the two national commissioners were shrouded in doubt and unacceptable outcome of the election, maintaining that he acted within his responsibility and within the law and the Electoral Act, 2022 in declaring Binani as winner of the election.

In the letter, which was also sent to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral…





Source: Leadership Newspaper