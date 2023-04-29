IGP Orders Investigations Over Death Of Police Inspector In Kogi 





The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has called for in-depth investigations into the remote circumstances surrounding the demise of a Police Inspector, Atobaloye Taiye in Kogi detention.

Inspector Atobaloye who was on Quick Intervention special duty from Oke-Onigbin Divisional Headquarters, Kwara State, to the Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, which covers Kogi and Kwara States died in police detention cell after he was accused of absence from duty without authorisation.

A statement issued late Saturday evening by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force public relations officer stated that details from the Zonal Headquarters report showed that the inspector was posted on the 1st of April, 2023, reported on the 11th of April and was immediately posted as part of the team manning the main gate of the Zonal Command Headquarters.

However, he failed to report at the duty post and went missing in action for nine (9) days, only to resurface on the 19th of April in a drunken state.

He was eventually…





