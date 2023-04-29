Making Profit From Perfume Sales





Perfumes have a long history. The word ‘perfume’ comes from the Latin phrases “per” meaning “thorough” and “fumus” meaning “smoke”. The French later gave the name “parfum” to the scents produced by burning incense.

Over the years, perfumes have evolved from just ’incense form,” which was exclusive to priests and elites, to different forms of fragrance that can be carried around and used by individuals from different walks of life.

People use perfume because it gives a pleasant and desirable scent to a person’s body, typically intending to increase self-appeal and self-confidence.

Experts believe scents enhance health and well-being by improving mood, reducing anxiety and stress, increasing cognitive function, and improving sleep.

In Nigeria today, the perfume business is one of many businesses where you can get a good return on investment (ROI). Even on social media, the rise of perfume oil dealers has risen, and this is because more people are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper