NAF Wings 6 Pilots, Commissions Facilities For Super Tucano Aircraft 





The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday winged six additional pilots on the A-29 Super Tucano (A-29ST) aircraft and commissioned operations support facilities.

A statement by the director of Public Relations and Information Air Cdre Ayodele Famuyiwa said the latest facility induction is a major milestone recorded by the Service in its acquisition of the United States-made aircraft.

“The ceremony signifies the official completion of the A-29ST projects by the Government of the United States as part of the government-to-government sale of the A-29ST aircraft to Nigeria” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo as chairman of the occasion.

AVM Lubo in his remarks noted that the projects are the last of the infrastructure development packages executed towards actualising full operation and security of the A-29ST aircraft.

He expressed the hope that the facilities would ensure optimal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper