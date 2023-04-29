President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu In Closed Door Meeting, Pray Together





President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Friday prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja yesterday.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, before they joined the congregation in prayers, the two had a closed-door meeting and privately discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

Tinubu was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as well as Alhassan Ado Doguwa the Majority Leader of House of Representatives.





Source: Leadership Newspaper