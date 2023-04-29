SUDAN: Over 7000 People Not Allowed To Cross Egyptian Border 





Over 7,000 Nationals including Nigerians are currently stranded at the Egyptian Border.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), has called on those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for the Nationals, including Nigerians to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

In a statement issued on Friday, she said over 7000 nationals, including Nigerians are not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival late Thursday evening .

She added that the Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

She appealed to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.

Source: Leadership Newspaper