Zone Senate Presidency To North-West – Group Urges Tinubu 





The Northwest Progressives Forum (NPF) has cautioned President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to beware of any form of ambush by politicians seeking to take undue advantage of the party’s electoral victory to divert the Senate President slot to undeserving geopolitical zones.

Addressing, a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, the group’s coordinator, Nasir Dambatta said they are concerned by the ongoing regional struggle for the position of the President of the 10th Senate that has been going on since the conclusion of this year’s presidential election and the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect.

Dambatta said they are aware of the several moves and counter-manourvres by regionalist political actors seeking to place their respective zones at advantage where it is not deserved.

According to him, official presidential election result figures showed that the North West produced the highest number of votes for Tinubu which makes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper