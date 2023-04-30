Airtel, UNICEF To Accelerate Access To Quality Education





Airtel Africa and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have reaffirmed their joint commitment to accelerate access to quality education to millions of children in Africa, through digital learning.

Airtel Africa and UNICEF launched the $57million 5-year partnership in 2021, to accelerate the roll-out of digital learning for children by connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms in countries where Airtel operates, to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.

Group CEO of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, who made the pledge during a visit to Kitende Secondary School, Entebbe, one of the schools connected to the internet by the mobile telecommunications operator, averred that, Airtel Africa is cognizant of the great value education contributes to nations across the continent, which is why the Telecom operator is very deliberate in promoting education and empowering our people.

"Airtel Africa will continue to support the…





