‘Court Strikes Out Criminal Charge Against Seplat’





Seplat Energy, has said, the Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the criminal charge brought by the Nigeria Immigration Service against the company and some of its officers.

The Court fully discharged all named defendants.

The charge had earlier been withdrawn by the Nigerian Immigration Service on the 20th April (RNS Number : 9385W) and was in relation to the immigration status of Mr. Roger Brown and the withdrawal of his immigration visa by the Ministry of Interior.

In addition, a new separate legal case, Boniface Okezie & 4 ors V. Seplat & 9 ors (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023), was brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The petition as advised by independent legal advisors, was an unlawful duplication of the Petition already before the Federal High Court in Lagos (Suit No. FHC/L/CP/402/2023 – Moses A. Igbrude & 4 ors v. Seplat Energy Plc & 2 ors), where the Court recently vacated the Interim Orders against the chief executive officer and adjourned the case to 16…





Source: Leadership Newspaper