Federal Govt Advises LP, PDP To Quit Griping Over 2023 Election Loss





The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has advised the opposition to stop their endless griping over the 2023 presidential election which they lost woefully, saying they know very well that they deserve to lose the election because of their

overconfidence and complacency.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the minister said Mr. President’s analysis on the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

He said the President deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history, adding that the tempestuous but predictable reaction to the President’s comments by the opposition has shown them for what they are: shameless sore

losers.

”President Muhammadu Buhari lived up to his billing by delivering a free, fair, and credible election, and his legacy is assured. The President would rather lose his state and many of his party’s strongholds than tamper with the fidelity of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper