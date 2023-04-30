Protest In Ondo As Amotekun Allegedly Kill FUTA Final Year Student





Operatives of Amotekun corps have allegedly shot dead a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA).

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday which led to a protest by students of the institution who stormed major streets in Akure, the state capital.

It will be recalled that in July 2022, some aggrieved youths and students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, in their hundreds protested in front of the state secretariat, Alagbaka, in Akure, over the killing of Folarera Ademola, an ND1 student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, allegedly by an operative of the Amotekun Corps.

The protest was, however, led by the President of the f National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Ondo state chapter.

The protesters blocked the major road in Akure, including the road leading to the Governor’s office in the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased identified as Tope Elijah was a final year student of the Economics…





Source: Leadership Newspaper