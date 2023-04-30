Senate Indicts Bank Of Agriculture Over N3.2bn Loan





Senate has indicted the Bank of Agriculture in Kaduna over N3.2 billion loan disbursed to 10 vendors to purchase tractors and other equipment for allocation to end users.

The indictment was sequel to the 2016 report of Auditor General of the Federation considered by Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Uhroghide.

After investigation by the Committee, the Management of bank was indicted for failing to account for N3.2 billion disbursed by 10 vendors out N3.6 billion provided in 2015 by the Federal government through the bank.

It was gathered that the Ministry of Agriculture selected the 10 unnamed vendors for the Management of bank of Agriculture which the N3.2 billion was disbursed.

The loan has four years expiring date.

The Senate after adoption of the report of the Committee asked for the recovery of N3.2 billion from ten unnamed vendors.

The query reads, “The sum of N3,200,592,007.00 (Three billion, two hundred million, five hundred and ninety-two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper