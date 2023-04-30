SERAP Asks Court To Compel INEC To Probe Governors, Others





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences against some state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections.

SERAP, in its suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/583/2023, is asking the court for an order of mandamus compelling INEC to seek the appointment of independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences against the state governors and their deputies.

The civil society organisation is also praying the court for an order of mandamus compelling INEC to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.

The applicant is also asking the court to grant an order of mandamus directing and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper