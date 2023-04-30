Uzodimma Charges Pilgrims To Be Good Ambassadors 





Governor of lmo State, Hope Uzodimma, has urged the 1000 pilgrims from the state heading for Jordan and Israel for pilgrimage to be good ambassadors of the state and have it at the back of their minds that the state should be the ultimate beneficiary of the trip.

The governor stated this when he flagged- off the ceremony for the first batch of 300 pilgrims who departed same day to the holy lands.

The governor said though the trip affords the pilgrims the opportunity to pray for themselves and their families, they should make it a point of duty to pray fervently for Imo State.

He said he made a vow to God on assumption of office to support evangelism and Christian activities, because without God nothing works, and thanked God for the privilege to send the number of pilgrims to the holy land of Israel.

“It is a big privilege and an opportunity to visit the holy land. I wish I could send the whole state to the holy land,” he said and reminded the contingents that they are going…





Source: Leadership Newspaper