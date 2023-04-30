Wema Bank Kicks Off 78th Anniversary Celebrations





Wema Bank, will from May 1, 2023 kick off a week-long activities to mark its 78th year anniversary as well as the sixth anniversary of its digital banking platform, Alat.

The bank said, it would be holding competitions that would be open to its employees, clients, and the public.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Wema Bank said it will be kicking off the weeklong celebration with the virtual launch of ALAT Alumni, a platform for former Knights to rekindle relationships and foster a sense of community that the bank can leverage.

In addition, the bank will release a cascade of ALAT balloons into the sky, and participants can take snapshots of the balloons and share them on social media with hashtags like #ALATAt6, #WemaAt78, and #SpotALATInTheAir to stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

The highlight of the celebration is the “Sounds of ALAT” competition, which seeks to uncover talented musicians in the entertainment industry and provide them with a platform to showcase…





Source: Leadership Newspaper