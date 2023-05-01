Cargoes Trapped At Lagos Airport As Clearing Agents Shut NAHCO, SAHCOL





Export and import bound cargoes worth several billions of naira are currently trapped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) as Clearing agents protest a 100 per cent increase in tariff.

LEADERSHIP reports that the clearing agents has shutdown the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), over a 100 per cent increase in ground handling charges by the handling company despite a similar increase three years ago.

The agents further disclosed that they have lost over N2 billion as a result of the protest they embarked on.

Speaking during a press conference over the weekend, the vice chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Custom Agents, (ANCLA), MMIA chapter, Davies Chukwuneye, said the association withdrew their services after NAHCO and SAHCOL increased ground handling charges by 100 per cent despite a similar increase three years ago.

Chuwkuneye said the association viewed the increase as obnoxious and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper