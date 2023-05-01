Davido Celebrates Wife Chioma On Her Birthday





Popular Aftobeats musician, David Adeleke, known as Davido, who just had his ‘Timeless’ album music tour in Dubai, has professed his love for his wife, Chioma, as she celebrates her birthday on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The musician took to his Twitter handle to write lovely lines for his better half.

“Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!

“My Wife! My Life!! My Love!!! HBD to you #Davido #Chioma,” Davido wrote.

His wife Chioma replied; “Thank you so much Olowo ori 002, I love and appreciate you so much. May God continue to keep and prosper the work of your hands. ”

Meanwhile, pictures of what looked like Davido and Chioma Rowland’s wedding has surfaced online.

LEADERSHIP reports that Davido had confirmed in a recent interview that he had married Chioma officially.





Source: Leadership Newspaper