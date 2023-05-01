Ex-HOSCON Chairman To Appear In Court Tuesday For Trial





A former chairman of the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), Professor Jasper Jumbo, will on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, appear before a Rivers State High Court for the continuation of ongoing criminal trial involving him.

Hon. Justice TS Oji had on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, ordered that Jumbo appear before the Court in person for the trial over alleged embezzlement.

Counsel to the defendant, Kelvin Nwufo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, represented by Mudiaga Onakpoya, had submitted that “Professor Jasper Jumbo could not come to court on that day (April 25, 2023) because he was attacked and is hospitalized.”

However, the counsel to the defendant could not present any evidence of the alleged attack when asked.

It would be recalled that the case was adjourned to April 25 from February 14, 2023 for prosecution.

The defendant had filed an application that the four-count charge, preferred against him by the Inspector General of Police, be quashed on the ground that “no prima facie case…





