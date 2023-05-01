Give Incoming Tinubu Administration Maximum Support, Envoy Tells Nigerians





Nigerian High Commisssioner to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maldives and Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammed Bello Abioye, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations to give the incoming administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, maximum support.

Abioye, who said Tinubu is well prepared for the job and up to the task, however, said he needed the support of all to take Nigeria to a more greater heights.

The Envoy during a video conference interview with journalists hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for laying a solid foundation for Tinubu to build upon.

He expressed the confidence in the ability of Tinubu to make life better for the Nigerian masses, recalling how he made the Lagos envy of other states of the federation during his time as the governor of the state.

On his stewardship in Pakistan, Abioye said,”Nigeria and Pakistan enjoy very cordial relationship diplomatically, politically and economically and we have been building on that.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper