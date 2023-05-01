I’m Living My Dream As A Model – Zainab Ahmad





Entrepreneur and Model, Zainab Ahmad Nagogo, has shared part of her story as a model in the entertainment industry.

According to Zainab, her dream had always been to be a top Model, and today, that dream is a reality.

Growing up, Zainab said, she was always fascinated by the world of fashion.

“I would often watch runway shows and read fashion magazines, dreaming of one day walking the catwalk herself,” she said.

Today she finds herself living that dream.

Aside modelling, Zainab is an avid traveler and

enjoys exploring new cultures and meeting new people.

Zainab is a passionate advocate for human rights and has used her platform to raise awareness about important social issues, one of her friends, described her.

“I love entrepreneurship, aside my advocacy for human rights, I believe that people should get skills and be properly engaged to earn a living,” Zainab stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper