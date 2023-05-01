Lagos Acquires Electric Buses For Public Transportation





In a bid to reduce high level of emissions and air pollution in the state, Lagos State government on Sunday revealed that it has acquired electric buses for public transportation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the buses were acquired by the state government in partnership with an indigenous oil firm, Oando, to ensure Lagosians get cleaner public transportation system in the state.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released on Sunday through his official social media handle.

According to him, the two buses already acquired to test run the use of the brand of buses under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a game-changer in Lagos public transportation system.

He noted that the state would have acquired and deployed the buses for public use but decided to partner to create a sustainable economy for Lagos.

The governor said, “With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric…





Source: Leadership Newspaper