Unity School: Federal Govt Sues Kaduna Govt Over Students’ Safety, Encroachment





The federal government has raised the alarm over the action of Kaduna State government which it claimed exposes the staff and students of Federal Government College, Malali to security threat.

It dragged the state government to the High Court of Kaduna State where in a writ of summons, the federal government sought among others, “a declaration that the claimants through the FGC Kaduna are the rightful owner of all the land comprising the FGC and including the land at the bank of River Kaduna.

The federal government also petitioned Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to the inspector-general of police (IGP), asking for the deployment of police to protect the students, staff and the properties of the FGC, Malali from the encroachment of the Kaduna State government.

The federal government further prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining her (defendant) from committing further acts of trespass on Federal Government College land in the state.

Source: Leadership Newspaper