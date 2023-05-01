Varsity Don Links Rights Abuses To Poor Investigative Reporting





A university don, in the department of Mass Communication, Benue State University, Makurdi, Dr Caleb Chile has attributed the rising cases of violation and human rights abuse to the dearth of investigative reporting with a call on journalists to live up to their responsibility of being the voice for the voiceless.

Chile who made the lamentation during a two-day training organized by a non-governmental organization, under the aegis of Concerned Women International Development Initiative (CWIDI), in Makurdi, the Benue State capital for journalists on human rights reporting for vulnerable population particularly commercial sex workers urged them to always protect the rights of vulnerable population in their reportage.

He said, “though many journalists have lost their lives in the course of insisting on the right thing by exposing the ills of the society, but I want to urge you not to be deterred, do not give up on your chosen profession because you are the mirror and watchdog of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper