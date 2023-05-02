Akpoazaa Foundation Celebrates Obijackson @ 63, Offers Scholarships To Students





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Akpoazaa Foundation, has offered scholarships to two students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, and eight others in primary and secondary schools.

The scholarship programme was in honour of Anambra-based billionaire businessman and chairman of Obijackson Group, Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi OFR, for his numerous community development efforts in Okija, Anambra State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Giving the scholarships to the beneficiaries who are indigenes of Okija, chairman of Akpoazaa Foundation, Hon. Frank Igbojindu, said the scholarship awards were to show appreciation to what Dr Enerst Azudialu Obiejesi has done for the development of Okija community.

In his words, “We are here today to celebrate a man who has done so much for Ndi Okija, He built the best Women and Children Hospital, he sited Hamakkop Construction Company in Okija employing over 200 youths from Okija. He facilitated the building of Jesuit College…





Source: Leadership Newspaper