Andy Uba Denies Arrest, Warns Rumour Mongers 





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has denied reports of his arrest over a purported N50m fraud case.

Senator Uba, who spoke on Monday, warned those behind the fake report and rumour mongers to desist from tarnishing his image or face litigation.

“I wasn’t arrested and I don’t have any case of N50m to answer anywhere.

“I don’t know why they concocted the fake news but those responsible and the rumour mongers should desist from tarnishing my image or they will face litigation.

“It’s unfortunate that politics in Nigeria has gotten to this level but I won’t succumb to cheap blackmail. Certainly no,” Uba, who spoke through a political ally, Umar Faringado Kazaure, stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper