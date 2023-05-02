Buhari Sacks Giadom As HYPREP Project Director





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the Projet Director of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Ferdinand Giadom.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Presidency, @NGRPresident, which announced the sack on Tuesday evening, also announced the appointment of Professor Nanibarini Zabbey as Giadom’s replacement.

The tweet reads: “President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator, with immediate effect.”

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Environment signed by the Media aide to the Minister, Olusegun Shogbola, also announced the same development.

Then statement also sighted on the Presidency’s official Twitter, reads: “His Excellency PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI GCFR has approved the termination of the appointment of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper