Federal Govt Commissions Gari Irrigation Project





The federal government has commissioned the Gari Irrigation Project at a boundary between Kano and Jigawa States.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, commissioned the project at Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State.

Adamu pointed that the project was abandoned by past administrations until he assumed office in 2015 with the resolve to complete viable and abandoned projects in line with the policy thrust of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to him, Gari irrigation project is a significant milestone achievement of the government’s concerted effort at enhancing food production through irrigated agricultural farming to feed the ever-increasing population of the country.

He added that 1,930 hectares of land was developed to complete the works in order to ease the burden of farmers for an all-year-round crop production.

Noting that the project also covers an area of about 2,114 hectares consisting of a cross dam situated at the confluence of Gari and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper