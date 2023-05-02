Gov Abiodun’s N50m Election Largesse Tears Ogun NATA Apart





Members of the Ogun State branch of National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), on Tuesday, threatened to physically attack the leadership of the association following alleged refusal of the executives to disburse the N50million loan facility extended to the group by the state government during the 2023 election campaign in the State.

NATA members specifically accused the state chairman and secretary of the association, Comrades Adeleke Balogun and Segun Osho, respectively of embezzling the money provided for their association by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the build-up to the 2023 governorship election without utilising it for the purpose the money was meant for.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, spokesperson of the agrrieved NATA members, Chief Sobowale Sobanke, disclosed that the auto technicians in the state would not hesitate at venting their anger on the Comrade Balogun-led State Executive members should the leadership of the association…





Source: Leadership Newspaper