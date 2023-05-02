Indomie Noodles On Gov’t Prohibition List, NAFDAC Declares





The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has

reiterated that importation of Indomie noodles is banned in Nigeria.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the product is one of the foods on the government prohibition list.

She said the noodle is not allowed in the country, and therefore not registered by the agency, adding that NAFDAC only approved circulation of indomie noodles produced in Nigeria and not imported.

“It should be noted that indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC,” she explained.

Meanwhile, in response to the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities, the DG said NAFDAC has started investigating and responding immediately.

“Tomorrow, May 2,2023 , NAFDAC’s Food Safety and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper