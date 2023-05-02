New Kano Emirates Have Come To Stay, Ganduje Tells Kwankwaso





Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the four new Emirates created by his administration have come to stay and God will not bring anyone that will destroy them.

Ganduje said this during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Monday.

He had split the initial Kano Emirate into five and subsequently dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Responding to a statement made by a former governor of the State and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who, in a viral video last week, said the incoming government of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP would review the dethronement of Sanusi II and balkanisation of the original Kano Emirate.

While concluding his speech at the Workers’ Day celebration, Ganduje said the four new emirates are a symbol of unity, progress and well-being of the people.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper