Notore Records N4.1bn Revenue In Q1 2023





A chemical and agro-allied company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has recorded group revenue of N4.1 billion for the first quarter ended 30th April 2023.

In a statement, the company’s Group managing director/CEO, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, said its production was impacted by gas-supply limitations while finance cost affected by an increase in the exchange rate and the increasing cost of funds (driven by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) rate changes).

He said the company is confident of growth in the fertilizer market with Mordor Intelligence predicting a 4.4 per cent growth rate between 2021 to 2026.

According to him, “the company’s financial performance was impacted by the shortage of natural gas, a feedstock to produce Urea fertilizer, during the period under review resulting in a decrease in production volumes.

“The shortage of natural gas significantly impacted our production capacity, thereby limiting our production output. We are working closely with our suppliers to find…





Source: Leadership Newspaper