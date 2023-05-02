SERG Hails Iwuanyanwu’s Emergence As Ohanaeze Leader





Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his ratification as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide by the highest decision-making organ of the apex Igbo organisation, the Imeobi.

The SERG in a statement issued by its president and national coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that “the affirmation of the emergence of the chairman of the Elders’ Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the new president-general of the socio-cultural organisation by the Imeobi is a clear testimony of his general acceptance, unifying ability, and rare leadership qualities.”

He emerged following the death of the former president-general of the Igbo group, Prof. George Obiozor.

The business mogul was nominated to complete the tenure of the late Igbo leader by Ohanaeze elders in Imo State where late Prof. Obiozor hailed from.

According to the SERG, Iwuanyanwu “is a leader who has distinguished…





Source: Leadership Newspaper