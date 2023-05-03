85 Abuja Residents Shun AEPB Mobile Court





About 90 residents of the Federal Capital City (FCC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who did not pay for the cleaning and environmental services rendered to them by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) have shunned the mobile court sitting.

AEPB had organised a mass trial for defaulters of the payment of waste management fees/provision of dustbin at both commercial and residential properties, yesterday. Out of the 94 people that were summoned for the trial, only nine of them obeyed the court order and appeared.

But speaking after the trial, a prosecutor with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Arome Terkula, said they had about 94 persons summoned to appear before the mobile court on accumulated mobile waste disposal bills that have not been paid for years.

“Out of the 94 people summoned by the court, about nine people appeared before the court. Out of these nine, some people paid outrightly and have been discharged. Some paid parts, while some only…





Source: Leadership Newspaper