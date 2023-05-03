Ahead Of Inauguration, Rents, Property Values Surge In Abuja  





The coming inauguration of a new government in Nigeria has brought about a significant surge in rents and property values across the country, particularly in the highbrow areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

Ahead of the setting up of a new administration, there will be movement of new legislators, friends of legislators, and families of political office holders into the FCT. The influx of the new officials has raised the demand for high-end housing, leading to a sharp increase in property values.

As of today, in the Central Business District in Abuja, the price of a two-bedroom apartment that previously cost N4 million has risen to N5.5million.

According to reports, the rent in some locations in the FCT has increased by over 35 per cent, despite the economic challenges facing the citizens of the country.

This increase is more pronounced in choice locations, where new members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives are relocating with their family members to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper