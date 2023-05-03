Drama As Tinubu, Wike ‘Disagree’ Over Refund On Federal Road Built By Rivers Gov’t





The President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Wednesday, openly disagreed over the request for a refund to the State government of monies spent on reconstruction of federal roads in the State.

Tinubu had while responding to a request by Wike during the inauguration of the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta Flyover in Port Harcourt, declared that the federal government under his administration owes no obligation to make refunds on federal projects undertaken by state governments.

The President-elect, who is on a two-day official visit to Rivers State, however, told the governor that he could reconsider his stance on the request on condition that the governor lobbies him.

Tinubu said: “On the demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing. It’s your road. You’re the one living on these roads. I commend your efforts. You have to lobby me to collect.

“My visit to Rivers is a promise kept, promise fulfilled. If you talk of character, Governor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper