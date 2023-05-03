Ekweremadu: Senate Begs UK For Clemency





The Nigerian Senate has begged the United Kingdom authorities for clemency over the sentencing of its former deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife.

According to the Senate, both Ekweremadu and his wife are first offenders, adding that in as much as it was not appealing the sentencing, that it was only asking for clemency.

Ekweremadu is due for sentencing in a day time following his conviction by a UK court over organ harvesting involving a 21-year-old David Nwamini Ukpo who is from Ebonyi State.

The Senate4 resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of privilege sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu) at plenary on Wednesday.

Utazi in his presentation told the Senate that although the sentencing of the Ekweremadus was shifted to May 6, there was the need for clemency, given the good standing account of Ekweremadu.

He said Ekweremadu, who is a former Deputy Senate President for 12 years, and former Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, had made enormous…





Source: Leadership Newspaper