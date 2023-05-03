JUST-IN: NAPTIP Raises Alarm Over Plight Of Nigerian Women In Iraq





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised the alarm over the plight of Nigerian women working as domestic workers in Iraq.

In a statement issued by NAPTIP’s Director General, Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi, on Wednesday, the agency disclosed that it is currently investigating several rogue recruiters who have been reported to be massively recruiting Nigerians to Iraq for harsh servitude.

While speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Prof Waziri-Azi said traffickers have now shifted attention to Iraq.

“We are inundated with pleas for rescue and repatriation from female victims trafficked to Iraq, especially to the cities of Baghdad and Basra where they are distributed to various homes by their recruitment agents to a hard life of domestic servitude.

“Available information shows many of the victims have been admitted in the hospital several times due to long hours under harsh conditions. They are constantly under threat of being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper