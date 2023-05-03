Nigeria To Become Top Middle Income Economy By 2050, Says Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja, launched a new long-term national development plan, the Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050), which aims to ensure that the country attains a Per Capita GDP of $33,328 per annum, placing her among the top middle-income economies in the world by 2050.

The President inaugurated NA 2050 before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, he said the Plan has the vision of a dynamic, industrialised and knowledge-based economy that generates inclusive and sustainable development for the country.

He added that given the measures already in place for continuous plan implementation, successive Administrations will find the document useful in the delivery of electoral promises.

‘‘You will recall that in March, 2020, I approved the development of successor Plans to both Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper