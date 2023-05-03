Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Trying To Kill Putin With Drone Attack On Kremlin





Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation – the most serious that Moscow has levelled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war – and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.

The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned “The Russian side reserves the right to take…





Source: Leadership Newspaper