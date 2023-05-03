School Resumption: FCTA Promises Safety Of Students





Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured that measures are in place to ensure safety and more space for students and teachers to perform optimally in educational institutions in Abuja, as schools resumed yesterday for the third term of the 2022/2023 academic session.

The FCTA also described the rate of resumption across the schools for the conclusion of the academic year as satisfactory, given the high number of students in attendance during the first day of school.

Its secretary for education, Hon Sani El-Katuzu, who spoke during an inspection of school resumption in select schools in the Karshi axis of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said the FCTA had doubled its effort to tackle insecurity and overcrowding in schools, to improve learning in the FCT.

El-Katuzu, who led the FCTA education management team around three Government Secondary Schools, Junior Secondary School, LEA Primary School, and Vocational Training Centre, all in Karshi as well as Loyola…





Source: Leadership Newspaper