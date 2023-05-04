Airtel TV Celebrates Creativity, Awards Star Winner N1m Prize, Scholarship





Leading entertainment content streaming service, Airtel TV, announced the winners of its first Super Skit-Makers contest on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 at Airtel Headquarters, Ikoyi, with prizes ranging from N250, 000 to N1, 000,000.

Launched in March 2023, the Airtel TV Super Skit-Makers competition is an initiative by the fledgling platform, to recognize and reward the country’s outstanding talent in the emerging online skits genre.

An evidently thrilled crowd at the prize presentation ceremony applauded as the star winner, Qudus Shokunbi, received the unprecedented N1, 000,000 cash reward and a scholarship to Del-York Creative Academy, a top film school in Lagos.

This star award was followed by additional prizes to other winners and contestants. Second and third-place winners were presented with cash prizes of N500,000, and N250,000, respectively, alongside film school scholarships to Del-York Creative Academy. For their notable participation, makers of the top 10 most viewed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper