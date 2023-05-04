Bandits’ Attacks: Kebbi Senator-elect Condoles Affected Communities





The Kebi South Senator-elect, Garba Musa Maidoki, has condoled with communities in Dan-Ummaru of Danko Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State over the recent bandits’ attacks that left over 30 people dead, including five Policemen.

Maidoki expressed his deepest condolences to the people as well as prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons, who were gruesomely murdered in cold blood while trying to defend the civilian population.

He promised to render assistance to the victims where necessary.

“My special condolences go to the families of the policemen and the civilians that lost their loved ones, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“My humble self, my family and all the people of Kebbi South mourn with them in this trying moments. We will continue to advise and call the attention of the Government to take proactive measures to bring an end to this incessant attacks of our farmers by these barbaric bandits. We will provide assistance wherever…





Source: Leadership Newspaper