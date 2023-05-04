Court Jails Man For Life For Sexually Assaulting Neighbour’s Daughter





Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, convicted and sentenced one Idowu Adegoke to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

Justice Soladoye sent Adegoke to jail for the rest of his life after she held that the prosecution had proven the charge of sexual assault against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

The state prosecutor, Olusola Soneye, had told the court during trial that the convict sexually assaulted the minor by penetrating her vagina with his fingers.

Soneye had also informed the judge that the convict, who committed the offence on November 28, 2018, at Ayantaga Street, Mushin Lagos, violated Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye, held that the evidence of the convict was self -serving and only made to distance himself from the allegations against him.

The judge also stated that the convict was a pathological liar as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper