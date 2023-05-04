Decomposing Body Of Abducted Nursing Mother Found In Kwara





The decomposing body of a nursing mother, Kehinde Jibril, abducted by suspected kidnappers at Ago-Oja town in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, has been discovered.

The corpse was found on Thursday along Ojoku Road in Ago-Oja axis of Ilorin after frantic efforts to locate and rescue her from her abductors.

Kehinde had since been buried according to Islamic rites at Ago-Oja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the family of the deceased had made part payment of the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The traditional chief of Ago-Oja, Baale Daudu Arolu, confirmed the discovery of the corpse and burial of Kehinde to LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview.

Sources close to the family of the deceased disclosed that the latest part payment of N6m demanded by the kidnappers was allegedly delivered before the discovery of the nursing mother’s corpse.

The kidnappers had last Friday reportedly directed the family of the deceased to bring the ransom for her release to Eiyekonrin town and later to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper