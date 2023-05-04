I Made Efforts To Lure Tinubu To PDP – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has revealed that he made attempts to lure President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to abandon the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

He said he met the President-elect in 2018 at his Bourdillon home in Lagos around 2:00am in his bid to convince Tinubu to join the main opposition party.

Wike spoke on Wednesday night at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a state banquet in honour of the President-elect, who is on a two-day official visit to Rivers State.

The governor, however, said Tinubu turned down his offer after he (Wike) listed possible presidential candidates in PDP.

He said: “I met him first in 2018 around 2:00am in his house -Bourdillon. I was sent to go and talk to him, how he can join us. I went to him, I said ‘sir, I hear you can’t find your feet again in APC. Why not join us and let’s support one of these our candidates to win the 2019 election?

“He asked me. Who are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper